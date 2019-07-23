Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Soccer

Ronaldo cleared of rape charges

by AP
23rd Jul 2019 5:45 AM

SOCCER star Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009.

Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement on Monday that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims can't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed.

Ronaldo's lawyer, Peter Christiansen, wasn't immediately available to comment. Christiansen has said the sex was consensual.

Attorneys for Ronaldo's accuser, former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages.

The woman who accused Ronaldo of sexual assault, Kathryn Mayorga. Picture: Supplied.
The woman who accused Ronaldo of sexual assault, Kathryn Mayorga. Picture: Supplied.

She has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in US court in Las Vegas. It alleges he or those working for him allowed terms of a confidential financial settlement with Mayorga to become public.

More Stories

cristiano ronaldo football soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    TOP MARKS: From Shalom to acclaimed insurance investigator

    premium_icon TOP MARKS: From Shalom to acclaimed insurance investigator

    News ONE of Bundaberg's own is making waves in the insurance investigation game, in fact he's been recognised as one of the best in the world.

    Electric offer: 5 Bundy apprenticeships up for grabs

    premium_icon Electric offer: 5 Bundy apprenticeships up for grabs

    Business Time to move now as positions come up for grabs

    Bundy program paints arty future

    premium_icon Bundy program paints arty future

    Community NEW mentoring program will create better future for Bundy community

    Govt reveals how long Hinkler jobless stay on Newstart

    premium_icon Govt reveals how long Hinkler jobless stay on Newstart

    Politics As calls to raise payment mount, department releases key details