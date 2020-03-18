Rolls stolen from public toilets

Toilet rolls have been reported as stolen from public toilets in the Bundaberg area.

Toilet rolls have been reported as stolen from public toilets in the Bundaberg area.

TOILET paper is being stolen from public toilets in the Bundaberg local government area.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman said that on many occasions roll holders and locks had been damaged.

“Cleaners are restocking daily and advise they will soon run out of stock,” she said.

“Customers should be aware there may be no toilet paper in local amenities when required.

The council will be analysing CCTV footage, would be seeking to prosecute, and intended on increasing security measures.

“This behaviour is reprehensible and reflects poorly on the perpetrators,” she said.

“We ask that everyone remains calm, follows official advice and shows consideration for others.”