Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QFES photos from Deepwater fire
QFES photos from Deepwater fire QFES
News

ROLLING: Wind a threat at Kalpowar, Delaneys Creek fires

Sarah Steger
by
29th Nov 2018 10:54 AM

 

KALPOWAR FIRE | 11AM: MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near the corner of Gladstone Monto Rd and Misfortune Rd, Kalpowar.

At 9.30am, the fire was contained and there was no threat to property at this time.

Smoke may affect Kalpowar township throughout the day. Residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents feel their property is under threat they should call 000 immediately.

 

DELANEYS CREEK FIRE | 11AM: FIREFIGHTING aircraft and crews on the ground are working to contain a blaze at Delaneys Creek.

The bushfire is travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Mount Mee Rd, Delaneys Creek.   QFES advises wind conditions are changing regularly.   People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

At 11am, the bushfire warning level was at  'Advice'.

Residents need to keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

Call 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

 

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

  • Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.
  • Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).
  • Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

  • Secure your pets for safe transport.
  • Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.
  • Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.
  • Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

  • Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.
  • Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.
  • Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.
  • Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.
  • If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

FURTHER INFORMATION:

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

 

More Stories

bushfires fires qfes rolling coverage
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Tilt train passengers sleep at Bundy station overnight

    premium_icon Tilt train passengers sleep at Bundy station overnight

    News Passengers on the Spirit of Australia heading north spent the night at Bundaberg last night, after the lines were closed

    • 29th Nov 2018 11:12 AM
    Chance of rain could be 'double-edged sword' for fire sites

    Chance of rain could be 'double-edged sword' for fire sites

    News Hot and dry conditions today

    • 29th Nov 2018 10:30 AM
    WATCH AND ACT: Round Hill blaze rages on

    WATCH AND ACT: Round Hill blaze rages on

    News Round Hill fire racing down from Deepwater National Park, 5 days on

    WOUNDING, ASSAULT AND CRASH: Four hospitalised overnight

    premium_icon WOUNDING, ASSAULT AND CRASH: Four hospitalised overnight

    News 4 people hospitalised after crash, wounding and assault in region

    Local Partners