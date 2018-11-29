ROLLING: Wind a threat at Kalpowar, Delaneys Creek fires

KALPOWAR FIRE | 11AM: MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near the corner of Gladstone Monto Rd and Misfortune Rd, Kalpowar.

At 9.30am, the fire was contained and there was no threat to property at this time.

Smoke may affect Kalpowar township throughout the day. Residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents feel their property is under threat they should call 000 immediately.

DELANEYS CREEK FIRE | 11AM: FIREFIGHTING aircraft and crews on the ground are working to contain a blaze at Delaneys Creek.

The bushfire is travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Mount Mee Rd, Delaneys Creek. QFES advises wind conditions are changing regularly. People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

At 11am, the bushfire warning level was at 'Advice'.

Residents need to keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

Call 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

Secure your pets for safe transport.

Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au\

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.