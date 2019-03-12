ROLLING UPDATES: Woodgate bushfire level at Watch and Act

A large fire continues to burn in the Kinkuna area of the Burrum Coast National Park.

A FIRE burning in the Burrum Coast National Park remains uncontrolled this morning, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warning residents in the area to have an evacuation plan.

The latest alert was issued 6.45am and said conditions could get worse throughout the day as a large fire is burning in the Kinkuna section of the park.

Residents in the area are advised to prepare to leave, but at the moment the warning level remains as watch and act.

The fire has changed direction overnight

The fire has changed direction overnight, now moving in a south-westerly direction towards Woodgate Rd, which is likely to have an impact on the road between the rail crossing and Woppis Rd.

People in the affected area should be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan, or be prepared to leave if they do not have one, and should not expect a firefighter at their door.

People in the area, and as far as Childers, Howard and Torbanlea, mat be affected by smoke, which may reduce visibility and air quality.

If you believe your property is under threat, call 000 immediately.

The next update will be provided by 8.40am, or if the situation changes.

QFES advice:

What you should do:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

. Advise family and friends of your plan.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

. Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

. Take action to protect your livestock.

. Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

. Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

. Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

Keep up to date by:

. Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

. Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

. Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

Further information:

. For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

. For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au