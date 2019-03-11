ROLLING UPDATES: Day two of Woodgate blaze

Air support assisting crews on the ground to extinguish the blaze.

Air support assisting crews on the ground to extinguish the blaze. Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade

LATEST 9.35am | A FIRE continues to burn in Woodgate this morning with Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews arriving on scene for the second day.

The warning for the bushfire, which ignited in the Burrum Coast National Park yesterday, remains at an advice level as of 8.55am today.

The blaze continues to burn in the Burrum Coast National Park. Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade

QFES advise the blaze is burning in a south-westerly direction in the Kinkuna section of the national park and near the western end of Woppis Rd.

The Kinkuna and Woodgate sections of the park have been closed due to the incident.

Crews are currently arriving and will conduct backburning while monitoring the fire throughout the day.

Parts of the park have been closed while crews work to extinguish the fire. Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade

People in the area, including Childers, Eureka and Apple Tree Creek, are expected to be impacted by smoke.

The QFES alert issued this morning advises no properties are under direct threat at this time but if you are concerned your property is under threat, you should call 000 immediately.

Fireys continue working to get a fire under control, which is burning in the Burrum Coast National Park. Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade

The Woodgate Rural Fire Service said 18 appliances, three helicopters, bulldozers and multiple Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews worked to get the blaze under control yesterday.

Current advice from QFES:

What should you do:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

. Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

Keep up to date by:

. Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

. Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

. Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

Further information:

. For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

. For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au