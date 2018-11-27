Menu
DEEPWATER FIRES: Activity at the Wartburg Rural Fire Brigade control centre.
ROLLING COVERAGE: Firefighters continue Deepwater battle

Mark Zita
by
27th Nov 2018 7:06 AM | Updated: 7:25 AM

WHAT WE KNOW

  • The bushfire is now impacting the Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek communities, and residents who have not evacuated, must make their way to Miriam Vale Community Centre at 41 Blomfield Street.
  • Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett has advised residents there is still time to evacuate.
  • Round Hill residents are advised to be prepared to leave or follow their bushfire survival plan, as the fire heading towards Bousgas Drive and Anderson Way is likely to impact the area.
  • The NSW Rural Fire Service has brought in their 737 Large Air Tanker, Gaia, to help with the efforts. It is the first time such an aircraft is used in Queensland.

THE LATEST AT 7.00AM

THE 'Leave Now' advisory from 6.50pm last night is still in effect for residents of Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek Communities.

They are advised to follow their bushfire survival plan, or to evacuate immediately to the Miriam Vale Community Centre.

A 'Prepare to Leave' advisory from 7.30pm for Round Hill residents is still in effect.

If residents choose to leave, they must do so by travelling north on Bousgas Drive and Anderson Way.

SCHOOL CLOSURE

The Department of Education has advised that Wartburg State School will remain closed today due to the ongoing bushfire crisis.

Parents with children at independent schools in the area should contact their individual schools for any local arrangements.

Those with children at Early Childhood Education Centres are also asked to contact them directly for information.

WEATHER UPDATE

As of 5.00am, the Bureau predicts conditions will remain the same today for both Gladstone and Bundaberg regions, with temperatures in the mid 30s.

However tomorrow, a possible shower or storm is forecasted, more likely in Bundaberg. The bureau says thunderstorms could be possibly severe, and most likely in the morning or early afternoon.

A possible dust haze is also predicted in the afternoon or evening.

Tomorrow's maximum temperatures will be in the mid 30s, however the sunny and dry conditions will continue throughout the week.

COVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS

Rolling coverage from Monday

Rolling coverage from Sunday

This is a developing news story, stay tuned for the latest updates.

