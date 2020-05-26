ROLLING COVERAGE: May council meeting gets underway

Ipswich councillors have gathered in the chamber for their monthly council meeting.

UPDATE: CORONAVIRUS has limited the public's attendance but that hasn't stopped public participation.

Mayor Harding is reading out submissions on a number of motions.

One of the submissions advises councillors against voting to honour sacked councillor David Pahlke with the plaque, as outlined in the agenda.

EARLIER (9.15AM): THE health of Ipswich's waterways and the recognition of a sacked councillor are among some of the exciting topics up for debate at today's council meeting.

All nine councillors are in attendance for today's Ipswich City Council meeting.

Mayor Theresa Harding will call for a report on the management of the Bremer River and Ipswich waterways so council can properly fund conservation efforts.

Councillors will vote on establishing a committee to oversee the redevelopment of the Ipswich CBD.

A motion to recognise sacked councillor David Pahlke for his contributions to the Rosewood Library will also be discussed.

More to come.