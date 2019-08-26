Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSINESSES are closed and traffic is being diverted as emergency crews attend to a major gas leak in Maryborough's CBD.
BUSINESSES are closed and traffic is being diverted as emergency crews attend to a major gas leak in Maryborough's CBD.
Breaking

ROLLING COVERAGE: Gas leak emergency in Maryborough CBD

Boni Holmes
by
26th Aug 2019 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2pm: 

The CBD remains locked down more than two hours after the discovery of a gas leak.

Emergency crews are on scene and evacuations have been ordered.

An exclusion zone is in place with people urged to avoid the area.

People are being urged to avoid the area.
People are being urged to avoid the area.

UPDATE 1.30pm: Physikal Sports Massage employee Courtney Alexander said the smell was "horrendous" when the gas first started leaking this morning.

Police informed staff to stay indoors and within 100metres and if it got worse they wound be evacuated.

They have since been told someone from the gas company has turned off the gas.

The business has cancelled appointments and home visits to their clients as a result.

Evacuations have been ordered and an exclusion zone is in place.
Evacuations have been ordered and an exclusion zone is in place.

EARLIER 1.15pm: 

BUSINESSES are closed and traffic is being diverted as emergency crews attend to a major gas leak in Maryborough's CBD.

Fraser Coast Chronicle reporter Boni Holmes, who is at the scene, described crews dousing the area with water.

Rust-coloured water is bubbling out of the ground.

Traffic is being diverted along Adelaide St and surrounds.

The PSPA declaration covers the area of Kent and Adelaide streets, Lennox, John and Ellena streets and the Woolworths carpark.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the area would be closed for up to six hours.

More information to come.

More Stories

gas leak maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Woman walks out of Woolworths with $1200 in stolen goods

    premium_icon Woman walks out of Woolworths with $1200 in stolen goods

    News A MOTHER who tried to steal over $1200 in items from Woolworths has been warned next time she appears before a court she would go to jail.

    Caravan park owner has tribunal application dismissed

    premium_icon Caravan park owner has tribunal application dismissed

    News A long time resident of the park has had a win in court

    Carer headbutts woman at pub after drinking game

    premium_icon Carer headbutts woman at pub after drinking game

    News Fight erupts during drinking game at the pub.

    55 students caught up in morning bus crash

    premium_icon 55 students caught up in morning bus crash

    News Second bus called in to pick up students