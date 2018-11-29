ROLLING COVERAGE: Deepwater, Baffle fire rips through day 6

BAFFLE CREEK FIRE: The view from above.

BUSHFIRES IN THE REGION | WHAT WE KNOW:

A 'watch and act' advisory is still in place for Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek, but QFES still advises residents to leave. As of 5.00am this morning, the extreme large and intense fire is spreading in a southerly direction towards Coast Road. Firefighters are currently conducing backburning near Rules Beach Road.

The advice for Round Hill has been downgraded from 'watch and act' to 'advice', with QFES advising residents to stay informed. There is still a fire travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Bousgas Drive and Anderson Way.

At 9pm last night, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services downgraded the warning for Mount Larcom and Ambrose, with the fire already passing town.

The Bruce Highway has been re-opened from the Calliope cross roads to 5km north of Mount Larcom. Gladstone Regional Council said they are working to clear debris on the highway. However, the township is still closed with police assessing the area.

8.30AM: FIREFIGHTERS are managing to get on top of the fire at Baffle Creek.

This morning at a press conference at the Gladstone Police Station, Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said containment lines had been drawn last night.

"They are really getting on top of that fire," he said.

"Unless things have changed early this morning, we're hoping to see some more improvements in that environment.

"Hopefully, Thursday is going to be a better day than Wednesday and Tuesday."

As of 30 minutes ago, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised the fire was moving in a southerly direction towards Coast Rd.

Power, water and mobile phone service may be lost.

Firefighters are currently backburning near the area of Rules Beach Rd.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett and Inspector Darren Somerville have spoken about the situation at Mount Larcom. Mark Zita

7:30AM: THE raging bushfire threatening Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Oyster Creek and Rules Beach is still posing a major threat to properties north of Bundaberg, five days after the blaze broke out.

At 5am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised the "extremely large and intense fire is spreading in a southerly direction towards Coast Road".

The fire could have a significant impact on Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek communities.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost," a statement read.

"Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous."

Firefighters are currently conducting backburning operations in the vicinity of Rules Beach Rd.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

The evacuation centre is the Miriam Vale Community Centre at 41 Blomfield St.

Call 000 immediately if you believe you are under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

Secure your pets for safe transport.

Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au\

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.