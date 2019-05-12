All the action from Fraser Coast's By the C festival

Rock legend Jimmy Barnes is on stage at By the C.

10PM: The second By the C event to rock Hervey Bay has been a rousing success.

The crowd has enjoyed every minute of having the superstars of Australian rock on the Fraser Coast.

Now to ponder next year's line up.

9.45PM: Baby Animals singer Suze DeMarchi has joined Jimmy Barnes on stage for a rendition of Good Times by the Easybeats.

Barnes remarked that the artists usually only crossed paths at airports and he wanted the chance to perform alongside DeMarchi.

Also joining Barnes on stage, playing the drums, is his son Jackie.

9.30PM: Hits Last Train Out of Sydney and Working Class Man in quick succession, performed with gusto by Jimmy Barnes, have the crowd rocking now.

The crowd is getting a superb mix of new tracks and the hits they know and love.

Barnsey hasn't missed a beat.

9.25PM: The crowd is really rocking now.

With the first bars of Khe Sahn, the mosh pit for moving again and people are dancing among the rows of chairs.

No one wants to miss a moment of this performance.

9.10PM: Jimmy Barnes is thrilling fans with a mix of songs from his new album and his classic hits.

So far Flame Trees has received the biggest response from an enraptured crowd.

The mosh pit has swollen, with hundreds of fans getting up to watch the rocker.

The temperature has dropped considerably but it's not stopping the fans from having a great time.

8.25PM: The moment the crowd has been waiting for has arrived.

Beloved Australian rocker has taken to the stage and hundreds of people have moved in for a closer look.

He has opened his set with a song from his new album Criminal Record, titled I'm in a Bad Mood.

The set at By the C. Jimmy Barnes is bringing it with his greatest hits. Carlie Walker

8.15PM: The Baby Animals have finished their set and we now await the main act, Jimmy Barnes.

The rock legend will take the stage in about 15 minutes.

Hundreds of people are crowding in front of the stage.

The Baby Animals get the crowd grooving at By the C. Cody Fox

6.50PM: The mosh pit is filling up as the Baby Animals take to the stage.

The sun has gone down and members of the crowd have got glow sticks and halos on, lighting up the darkness.

The count down is on until Jimmy Barnes hits the stage.

6.15PM: Mark Seymour has finished his set and the crowd is awaiting the next band in the star-studded line up.

Next up is The Baby Animals, kicking off their set about 6.30pm.

5.10PM: Mark Seymour has taken the stage at By the C, performing one of his best-loved hits straight off the bat.

The crowd was singing along to the classic hit Holy Grail as Seymour opened his set.

The sun is just going down at By the C and Baby Animals will be on stage when Seymour concludes his set.

Mark Seymour giving an incredible performance in Hervey Bay. Cody Fox

4.15PM: Killing Heidi is nearing the end of its set, having well and truly rocked the mosh pit.

The group has played their classics, such as Calm Down and Mascara, as well as performing a tribute to The Divinyls.

Next up on stage is Mark Seymour.

The set at By the C with Mark Seymour performing.

3.30PM: Killing Heidi has hit the stage at By the C, kicking off with one of their classic songs, Calm Down.

Plenty of people have joined the mosh pit to dance.

Killing Heidi is bringing it during their performance.

3PM: The day is early but already thousands of people have descended on Fraser Coast Park.

Mental As Anything are halfway through their extended set.

Killing Heidi will be next up on the stage.

By the C 2019 - Mental as Anything kick off the festival. Cody Fox

2.20PM: Mental As Anything has the crowd rocking with their classic hits.

A big crowd is building and getting bigger, with a large line up outside the venue.

From If You Leave Can I Come Too to Live It Up, the hits have kept the crowd entertained.

They even performed a bit of Johnny Cash.

The band is playing an extended set after Boom Crash Opera pulled out due to illness.

The line up to get into By The C Carlie Walker

1.45PM: Mental As Anything has hit the stage at By the C in Hervey Bay.

A big crowd is already building.

The band will play an extended set after Boom Crash Opera was forced to pull out due to illness.

1.20PM: Boom Crash Opera has had to cancel its set at the last minute because of illness.

Mental As Anything will now extend its performance.

12.50PM: Fraser Coast's biggest music festival is about to get underway, with Boom Crash Opera less than an hour away from taking the stage.

The weather is perfect and the crowd is already beginning to build.

For more updates, keep an eye on the Chronicle's website for photos and stories throughout the event.