The Hervey Bay mum is competing in the grand final.
WINNER: Bay mum claims Australia’s Got Talent crown, $100k

Carlie Walker
by
22nd Sep 2019 8:50 PM
9.15PM: The amazing former Hervey Bay mum has done it! She has won the Australia's Got Talent and claimed the $100,000 grand prize.

Her family has joined her on stage and Kristy is in tears. What an incredible moment.

9.10PM: Voting lines have just closed! We should know the results soon.

9PM: She's made the top four! Voting lines are now open and you can help her win by messaging 1977 7477 and texting  her name, Kristy.

The former Hervey Bay mum of three stunned with her performance.
8.30PM: Former Hervey Bay mum of three Kristy Sellars has hit the stage with a dazzling performance in the Australia's Got Talent Grand Final.

The incredible performer showed off her pole dancing skills and talent for storytelling during the unique presentation.

The judges were effusive in their praise for the mum, who delivered her third baby and lost 20 kilos just six months before her Australia's Got Talent journey began.

She has created her routines with the help of visual artist Ryan Talbot, who is from Los Angeles.

7PM: It's official! Australia's Got Talent's grand finale is underway and PhysiPole founder Kristy Sellars is flying the flag for Hervey Bay.

She may have moved to Ballarat but she still very much considers the Fraser Coast a second home.

australia's got talent australias got talent channel 7 kristy sellers pole dancing reality tv
Fraser Coast Chronicle

