ROLLING COVERAGE: AFL - Battle of the Bay grand final

Josh Wheeler and Luke O'Toole get in to a scuffle during an earlier season match.

Josh Wheeler and Luke O'Toole get in to a scuffle during an earlier season match. Cody Fox

AFL: The Battle of the Bay between Hervey Bay cross-town rivals, Bay Power and the Hervey Bay Bombers for Wide Bay AFL supremacy gets under way this afternoon.

To keep up to date with the latest news and scores the Chronicle will have rolling coverage from 5pm.

Bay Power were the first team into today's Grand Final after securing the minor premiership.

A win today would secure the first senior premiership for the club.

Hervey Bay Bombers defeated Brothers Bulldogs last week for the right to challenge for the flag.

The Bombers hope to avenge last year's finals loss to the Gympie Cats.

The reserves final has been won by the Hervey Bay Bombers.

The red and blacks proved too strong for Bay Power running out victors 9.11-65 to 5.10-40.

Under windy conditions the crowd is growing awaiting the main clash which will start at 5pm.