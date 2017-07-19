Roller derby fighting for survival in Bundaberg

ON THE RINK: The Rum City Derby Dolls need a permanent home venue - or the sport may fold in Bundaberg.

THE Skate of Emergency is on this weekend but the Bundaberg roller derby community has found itself in a real state of emergency before then.

Bundaberg Roller Derby junior coach David May fears the female-dominated sport will die in Bundaberg if a permanent home is not found soon.

Mr May said the two teams, the senior Rum City Derby Dolls and juniors Rum City Rink Rats, were being "pushed from pillar to post” since the closure of the city's skating rink.

Extreme Zone Skate Centre and Amusement Arcade, formerly the Bundaberg Skating Rink, closed in October after 31 years.

Mr May said the not-for-profit Bundaberg Roller Derby was not able to keep up with exorbitant hire fees at some venues and affordable venues were not able to accommodate the sport on a regular basis.

At the moment the club trains at the sport precinct at Shalom College but days vary depending on what else is booked.

Mr May said they were in negotiations with the PCYC to use the Multiplex but that ended when the floor manufacturers said the warranty would be void if derby was played on it.

"We are trying to grow the sport but are struggling,” he said.

"We need a place that has the right surface for our teams to practice - surface is important the girls need to be able to fall and slide safely.

"It would be a shame to lose a full contact sport for females.”

The weekend's Skate of Emergency is being held at Bundaberg Basketball Stadium on Flint St.

Teams come from as far as Victoria for the two-day event, which raises money for Bundaberg's SES.

"We bring a lot of people into town for these events and it would be a shame to not have it continue for years to come,” Mr May said.

"And it all brings money into the community.”

The junior coach said the organisation was not able to make the basketball stadium a permanent home as it was needed for basketball too often.

In a desperate plea for help Mr May wants people go to the Skate of Emergency, check out the teams and think about sponsorship.

Anyone who can offer assistance can contact Dannie Roff on 0488 061 280.