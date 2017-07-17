Roll up your sleeves Bundy, blood for winter is needed

IF YOU haven't donated blood for a while, or never at all, now is the time to roll up your sleeves.

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service in Bundaberg needs around 200 additional donors to give blood before the end of July as winter takes its toll on national blood stocks.

Barry Lynch from the Blood Service urged new donors to give blood this winter, when the Blood Service loses more than 1000 donations a week due to colds and flu.

"Donors who have a cold or the flu are unable to give blood until they are well again, so during winter our blood stocks take a real hit,” he said.

"The need for blood never goes away, which is why we are putting the call out for new blood donors during winter.”

Last year donors gave more than 12,000 blood donations at Bundaberg.

To give a blood donation, call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au