ROLL UP! Why pub is raffling toilet paper

Miriam Vale Hotel publican Mitch Brennan is raffling off toilet paper this Friday

WALK into any shop across the region, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a single roll of toilet paper on the shelves.

But one local pub is giving the community a chance to win six rolls of the good stuff.

Miriam Vale Hotel publican Mitch Brennan said Friday night's major raffle prize was a tray of toilet paper.

"It's three-ply so it's extra good," Mr Brennan said.

If raffling a tray of toilet paper wasn't enough, Mr Brennan also garnished it with fresh parsley.

"It's probably just a little bit of tongue in cheek thing for this coronavirus," he said.

To win the sought-after prize, ticket holders will have to be at Miriam Vale Hotel for the draw on Friday night.

Mr Brennan said he'd already had people ask to purchase tickets, and was taking orders over the phone.

A prawn tray and meat tray will also be up for grabs.

"I think the toilet paper tickets will go like hotcakes," he said.

The money raised from the raffles will be donated to a local sporting club, but Mr Brennan is yet to decide which one.

This all comes after the pub had two rolls of toilet paper taken from their bathrooms on March 4.

"We're just a little country pub in a population of 400 people and someone's taken the toilet paper out of the toilets," Mr Brennan said.

He hoped the raffle would help deter people from taking the pub's toilet paper again.