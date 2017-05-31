Roll up, roll up to the Bundy Show

LEVELING UP: Keiran Sharndil working on the Beast at the Bundaberg Show.

WANT to make the most of your Bundaberg Show experience and don't want to miss a thing?

Take a look at the program below, including when the fireworks are on and all the free entertainment.

TODAY

Horse Events

(From 8am)

Ring 1: Led classes; general ridden classes; hack classes

Ring 2: Led ponies; miniature ponies; shetland ponies; ridden pony events

All day entertainment

Pavilion exhibits

Stilt walkers

Flower displays

Viv's Animal Farm

Get cuddly with Viv's Animal Farm at the show. CONTRIBUTED

Black Heather duo

Professor Wallace Puppet Theatre

ElJay Freestyle Entertainment

Radical Reptiles

Ring Entertainment

7pm: ElJay Freestyle Performance

7.30pm: Rooftop Express

8pm: Fireworks

THURSDAY

(Bundaberg Show Public Holiday)

Horse Events

(From 8am)

Ring 1: Hack classes; senior boy and girl riders

Ring 2: Open pony hack; junior riders; pony club events

Ring 3: Showjumping

Indoor Arena: Horse in harness; heavy horses; pair or team of four; obstacle course

Don't miss the fireworks on tonight and tomorrow. Dylan Lindley

All Day Entertainment

Viv's Animal Farm with Shearing displays

Stilt Walkers

Pavilion Exhibits

Black Heather duo

Prof Wallace Puppet Theatre

ElJay Freestyle

Radical Reptiles

Ring Entertainment

1.15pm: Grand Parade Official Opening

2.30pm: Rooftop Express

5pm: Young Farmers Challenge

6pm: Nomadic firetwirlers

6.15pm: ElJay Freestyle

6.45pm: Rooftop Express

8pm: Fireworks

Woodchop

Food Court area

Cattle Judging

Ring 1: Small Breeds judging

Ring 2: Bos Taurus judging

Ring 1: Bos Indicus judging; led steer or heifer judging; junior cattle paraders; junior cattle judging; senior novelty paraders

FRIDAY

Horse Events

(From 8am)

Ring 1 Ring 3

Sporting Ring: Showjumping; children's events

Indoor Arena: Team Penning Event (9am start)

All Day Entertainment

Pavilion exhibits

Stilt walkers

Viv's Animal Farm

Professor Wallace Puppet Theatre

ElJay Freestyle

The rodeo will bring the crowds on Friday. Paul Donaldson BUN060517ROD6

Night Entertainment

Indoor Arena

6pm: Rodeo

Followed by band Midnight Curfew