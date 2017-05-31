Roll up, roll up to the Bundy Show

WANT to make the most of your Bundaberg Show experience and don't want to miss a thing?
Take a look at the program below, including when the fireworks are on and all the free entertainment.
TODAY
- Horse Events
(From 8am)
Ring 1: Led classes; general ridden classes; hack classes
Ring 2: Led ponies; miniature ponies; shetland ponies; ridden pony events
- All day entertainment
Pavilion exhibits
Stilt walkers
Flower displays
Viv's Animal Farm
Black Heather duo
Professor Wallace Puppet Theatre
ElJay Freestyle Entertainment
Radical Reptiles
- Ring Entertainment
7pm: ElJay Freestyle Performance
7.30pm: Rooftop Express
8pm: Fireworks
THURSDAY
(Bundaberg Show Public Holiday)
- Horse Events
(From 8am)
Ring 1: Hack classes; senior boy and girl riders
Ring 2: Open pony hack; junior riders; pony club events
Ring 3: Showjumping
Indoor Arena: Horse in harness; heavy horses; pair or team of four; obstacle course
- All Day Entertainment
Viv's Animal Farm with Shearing displays
Stilt Walkers
Pavilion Exhibits
Black Heather duo
Prof Wallace Puppet Theatre
ElJay Freestyle
Radical Reptiles
- Ring Entertainment
1.15pm: Grand Parade Official Opening
2.30pm: Rooftop Express
5pm: Young Farmers Challenge
6pm: Nomadic firetwirlers
6.15pm: ElJay Freestyle
6.45pm: Rooftop Express
8pm: Fireworks
- Woodchop
Food Court area
- Cattle Judging
Ring 1: Small Breeds judging
Ring 2: Bos Taurus judging
Ring 1: Bos Indicus judging; led steer or heifer judging; junior cattle paraders; junior cattle judging; senior novelty paraders
FRIDAY
- Horse Events
(From 8am)
Ring 1 Ring 3
Sporting Ring: Showjumping; children's events
Indoor Arena: Team Penning Event (9am start)
- All Day Entertainment
Pavilion exhibits
Stilt walkers
Viv's Animal Farm
Professor Wallace Puppet Theatre
ElJay Freestyle
- Night Entertainment
Indoor Arena
6pm: Rodeo
Followed by band Midnight Curfew