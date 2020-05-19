ROLL UP, ROLL UP: Bowls clubs start to reopen

BOWLS: The Burnett Bowls Club will reopen today as it takes the first steps towards getting everyone back to play.

The club announced on Saturday that it had been given permission to reopen to allow members to play roll-ups, which is practice.

The club will hold the sessions over three days, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, for one and a half hours from 9am to 10.30am and 11am to 12.30pm.

A maximum of 20 people can play per session and juniors and working members will be given priority on Saturday.

It starts today.

Players who wish to play need to provide their own mats and use hand sanitiser before the session.

When play is done all members must leave and gates at the club will be locked.

Bookings can be made on Monday and Wednesday from 4-5pm and the roll-ups are only open to financial club members.

To book you can contact the club on 4151 4217.

Burnett Bowls Club is not the only club providing roll-ups to its members.

East Bundaberg will hold sessions on Thursdays from 10am to 11.30am.

A maximum of 10 players will be able to be involved.

The facilities will also be open and closed five minutes before and after the session.

People must ring the club on 0498 952 616 to book.

Bundaberg Bowls Club will also hold roll-ups on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

It starts today with sessions to be held from 9am to 10.30am, 11am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 2.30pm.

You need to contact John from the club between 8am and 10am daily on 0419 643 079 to book your place.

Bargara Bowls Club remains closed at this stage as it is rebuilding the greens.

Both Brothers Bowls Club and Across The Waves Bowls Club remain closed because their sports clubs are closed as well due to restrictions brought on by the pandemic.