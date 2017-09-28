Roll on down to Bargara Sunday

SHOW AND SHINE: Taylor Dunn at last year's Automazing Car show at Jayteens Park in Bargara.

SHOW AND SHINE: Taylor Dunn at last year's Automazing Car show at Jayteens Park in Bargara. Paul Donaldson BUN021016RODS17

CALLING all Bundy rev-heads, get out to Bargara this weekend for the Rum City Rods and Customs' Rod Run Automazing Show and Shine car show.

Whether you have your own beast on four wheels, an engine enthusiast or just looking for a way to spend the weekend, there is bound to be something for everyone.

While the Rod Run kicks off on Friday, the Automazing Show and Shine car show is open on Sunday for pre-1975 hot rods, American and Australian muscle cars, American and Australian classics, vintage, veteran Harleys, vintage bikes and caravans or any unique vehicle.

Last year's show was a huge success with a people attending the event and admiring some of the region's nicest cars, bikes, caravans and more.

Rum City Rods and Customs' Ross Miller said this year they have had the most entries in quite a few years.

"We've had 80 entries for the Rod Run this year and those 80 will go into the show with some of the locals,” he said.

"Last year we had 140 cars in the show and we are hoping to see that many again this year.

"We counted the amount of people to walk through the gate for the first time last year and the clickers broke at 4900, so we had over 5000 in attendance and are hoping for a similar number this year.”

Jayteens Park at Bargara will be transformed with the pride and joys of locals on display, while supporting local charities like Riding for the Disabled.

Rum City Rods and Customs is dedicated to the constructing, showing and enjoying Street Rod and Custom vehicles.

Mr Miller said it is sure to be a great day, with something for everyone.

Food and refreshments will be available on the day.

For more information about the event, visit the Rum City Rods and Customs' website at www.rumcityrods.com, email secretary@rumcityrods.com or phone 0409 260 830.

Event details

All the details you need for the Automazing Show and Shine event on Sunday.

When: Sunday, October 1

Time: 9am-1pm

Where: Jayteens Park, Bargara

Cost: Gold coin (for both spectators and show vehicles)