ROLES REVERSED: Man plays victim in students' DV awareness ads

STUDENTS from two Bundaberg State High School classes have sparked discussions around family and domestic violence, after producing two DV awareness campaigns depicting a man as the victim and woman as the perpetrator.

The 11 Year 10 and Year 12 media students were challenged to create two 30-second commercials about domestic violence as part of a six-week IOWNIT program - a crime prevention initiative in partnership with the local PCYC and Bundaberg State High School.

The program encourages young people to create awareness campaigns around certain issues in the community.

Sergeant John Kendall said the students were in command of the entire production process and wrote the script, provided actors and filmed the ad from start to finish.

"These young students have done an amazing job," he said.

"Both the Year 10 and the Year 12 class's ads had a male victim, which triggered a lot more conversation," he said.

"They wanted to go away from the everyday campaign and add a bit to highlight it's not always a female victim.

"Domestic violence is a wider issue, and I think they portrayed that really well and got the end message - that it's not acceptable - out there."

The students who participated in the program all received a certificate of achievement after the commercials were successfully shared and uploaded online.

The Year 10's video depicted a woman punching a man in the face in a public place and in the presence of a baby.

The campaign concluded with the message: 'Silence only supports family violence'.

PCYC domestic violence awareness: Bundaberg State high School students start discussion around domestic violence.

The Year 12's video involved a woman throwing a glass bottle at a man's head and delivered the message: 'Don't hide behind closed doors.'

In the past the IOWNIT program has addressed issues like inhalant abuse and drink spiking.

Bundaberg police were actively involved in the two campaigns, with a number of officers giving their insight and providing statements on domestic violence in the community.

Sgt Kendall said historically most DV programs highlighted the male as the predator and the female as the victim.

"We acknowledge that in most cases the female is the victim, however, on this occasion, these students wanted to throw a mix in there and change the roles," he said.

"The purpose and creativity behind their decision not only promotes that with domestic violence, everyone can be a victim, but opens the discussion around the issue as well."

The students behind the two visual creations were also given the opportunity to work side by side with film expert John Krosh of John Krosh Media.

"They got to do it all for real from beginning to end ... set it up, act it out, write it, film it, cut it and put it all together, with his help and insight," Sgt Kendall said.

"As media students, that's a huge bonus for them."

Following the IOWNIT program, the Year 12 students will continue to learn about how DV affects young people.

To watch the campaigns, go to https://bit.ly/2K5jB0M.