ROGUES GALLERY: 7 vintage mug shots of Wide Bay offenders

Take a look back at some of the crimes that were committed in the Wide Bay region back in the early days.

Take a look back at some of the crimes that were committed in the Wide Bay region back in the early days.

FROM larceny to letter stealing, a glimpse at crimes and penalties in the early 1900s gives an insight into life in the region at that time.

The Queensland State Archives' 'Gallery of Rogues' has shared photos of offenders from all around Queensland from the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Take a look back at some of the earliest recorded crimes from around Bundaberg and Maryborough way back when.

Philip Mathers/Croyson Photo: Queensland State Archives

1) Philip Mathers/Croyson

Born: Germany

Year of Birth: 1842

Trade: Sailor

Offences:

Rockhampton - 12 June 1872 - Larceny

Sentence: 2 years

Toowoomba - 29 August 1874 - Larceny

Sentence: 6 months

Maryborough - 23 June 1875 - Larceny

Sentence: 2 months

Brisbane - 23 May 1885 - Larceny

Sentence: 5 years

William Rousell. Photo: Queensland State Archives

2) William Rousell

Born: England

Year of Birth: 1845

Arrived in Colony: 1871

Trade: Sailor

Offence:

Maryborough - 24 April 1873 - Larceny

Sentence: 3 years

Alan Henry Lee (aka Jack Murry). Photo: Queensland State Archives

3) Alan Henry Lee (aka Jack Murry)

Born 1907

Place: Bundaberg

Convicted: July 9 1925

Crime: Stealing a Bicycle

Walter Joseph Shipton. Photo: Queensland State Archives

4) Walter Joseph Shipton

Where: Bundaberg

Date when portrait was taken: 25/8/1922

Age: 19 years

Height: 5' 3 1/2"

Trade: Jockey

Offence: Unlawful Assault

Sentence: 12 months hard labour

Minnie Sinn. Photo: Queensland State Archives

5) Minnie Sinn

Native Place: Rutherland, Scotland

Date of Birth: 31/5/1876

Arrival in State: Name of ship unknown, 1887

From where: Plymouth, England

Trade: Domestic Duties

Features: Scald mark on back of right hand. False teeth upper jaw.

Date of Portrait: 30 July 1925

Where Convicted: Maryborough

Offence: Going armed in public so as to cause fear.

Sentence: 12 months imprisonment in Brisbane Gaol with hard labour.

Remarks: Offender residing permanently at Gayndah.

Albert Ernest Collins. Photo: Queensland State Archives

6) Albert Ernest Collins

Age: 27 years

Trade: Labourer

Place and Date of Arrest: Avondale, 19/6/20

Offence: Stealing as a Servant

Sentence: 12 months hard labour

Remarks: Offender reported himself immediately he was released and gave his future address at Avondale near Bundaberg.

Arthur Rowe. Photo: Queensland State Archives

7) Arthur Rowe

Trade: Labourer

Age: 27 years

Religion: Church of England

District: Maryborough

Offence: Stealing

Sentence: 6 months hard labour (suspended)

Remarks: The defendant who lives at Pady Island, near Bundaberg, informed me that he is not likely to change his place of abode during the next twelve months.

Information and Images from the Queensland State Archives.