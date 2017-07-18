Rogue motorcyclist gives cops the slip

Bundaberg police are seeking public assistance to help identify the motorcyclist pictured.

BUNDABERG Police are on the hunt for a motorcyclist who evaded officers on a busy CBD street.

The rider was travelling along Quay St last Tuesday, July 11 about 1.50pm when he or she overtook several vehicles at high speed, police say, before riding along a footbridge heading towards Quay St East.

They were wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and a black motorcycle jacket with a black backpack and multicoloured helmet.

The bike had yellow and white body panels.

If you have information that could help police catch the speedster, phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1701200039.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.