Rogue elite forces face huge shake-up over shock report

Australian elite military fighting force faces its biggest shake-up since the end of World War II to change their command structure, culture and attitude with shocking evidence today to reveal how far they have been allowed to go rogue.

The four-year inquiry into the conduct of Australia's Special Forces in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016 will be made public later this morning in what one senior ADF personnel remarked "it's as ugly as it gets".

Among the probes were Special Forces execution of prisoners or not combatants and innocent civilians in what almost became a killing competition, some incidents involving revenge for fallen comrades.

Australian Special Forces soldiers from the Special Operations Task Group based in Oruzgan Province in Afghanistan.

Such are the findings, much consideration is being given now as to how to again garner the trust of the government and the Australian public in its military.

The investigation by NSW Court of Appeal Judge and Army Reserves Major General Paul Brereton, under the auspices of the Inspector General of the ADF, is expected to find more than a dozen personnel from the elite SAS and 2 Commando regiments have a case to answer for potential war crimes and or failure of duty.

Such was the gravitas of evidence emerging from former soldiers disgusted with some colleagues, Maj Gen Brereton and his team went to Afghanistan themselves to gather their own graphic accounts from Afghan civilians.

The Brereton inquiry looked into specific actions of unlawful killings of civilians and prisoners by troops, as opposed to assessing "fog of war" fire fight battle outcomes.

It is understand at least eight critical incidents have been referred to authorities for potential criminal or disciplinary hearing. At least 40 other claims of unlawful or unsavoury incidents could not be substantiated or were disproved as false, hearsay or unsubstantiated malicious claims.

Australian soldiers from the Special Operations Task Group based in Oruzgan Province, Afghanistan.

But what is said to be clear throughout the report is significant deficiencies in the command structure of the Special Forces largely made up of the SAS Regiment and 2 Commando that allowed some to go rogue. In at least one instance, commanders were not even aware what their senior operators were doing, the corrosive competitiveness that was allowed to prevail between units that allowed some to run amok.

The nature of the "elite" operations of Australia's Special Operations Task Group meant it had become distant from the rest of the armed forces. The Special Operations Command (SOCOMD) has also since been forced to undergo significant organisational restructure to allow for greater transparency and integration with the forces themselves to face cultural reform.

Concerns about the handling of a high-stakes inquiry into the conduct of Australia's elite were raised hours prior to the report's expected release.

A number of people who have been supportive of the inquiry within politics, the military and the veterans' community expressed last-minute concerns about the way the process is being handled.

News Corp understands Defence Minister Linda Reynolds has been told of the anxiety over the process, and perceived attempts by the ADF to "manage the narrative'' surrounding the report.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds in Canberra last week. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

A press briefing planned by Chief of the Defence Force General Angus Campbell was planned then cancelled last week, and instead Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke, announcing a Special Investigator would be appointed, along with a three-person Oversight Panel.

While this seemed a standard political move to announce the solution before the problem was revealed, some in Canberra say it goes to a broader concern about the way the ADF was preparing to handle the report's release.

These concerns include several media interviews given last week by military sociologist Dr Samantha Crompvoets, who was hired in 2015 to look into cultural problems within the Special Forces and whose findings led to the Inspector-General's office being called in to investigate.

Dr Crompvoets tweeted links to one of her interviews with the ABC, including the hashtags #war crimes and #Special Forces. She confirmed to News Corp she had sought "informal approval'' from the ADF before her media appearances.

"Following my report being leaked and widespread reporting on it, I sought informal approval from Defence to speak about what had already been described in the mainstream media,'' she said.

HELP FOR THOSE DISTRESSED BY FINDINGS

Mental health experts acknowledge current and former members of the defence force may be distressed by the release of the Brereton inquiry findings and have asked them to seek help.

"Many of you who belong to the Australian defence family may have your sense of identity and values challenged as a direct consequence of this report," Christine Morgan, CEO National Mental Health Commission said.

"It is very understandable for you to feel challenged by this and the public discussion that is will occur. We sincerely urge you to support each other and to seek professional help if you are feeling challenged."

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Darren Chester acknowledges the coming months will be a difficult time for members of the defence forces.

"But I want to stress that from my personal experience, Australians can have confidence in the men and women who put on the uniform and serve our nation in conflicts, peace keeping missions, humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations, and maintain national security in an ever-changing world," he said on social media.

"There will be some dark days ahead for our military, and allegations that will not sit comfortably on the broad shoulders of the majority of men and women I have spent time with over the past 10 years," he said.

"We mustn't allow the alleged activities of a handful of people diminish the reputation and the service records of thousands. Their qualities of loyalty, resilience, teamwork, leadership, personal integrity, sacrifice and respect for themselves and others, should not be in question," he said.

Help is available from a range of services.

Soldier On provides in-house, evidence-based psychology treatments to defence personnel, veterans, and their families. It does not provide crisis support but can be contacted on 1300 620 380.

Open Arms provides mental health care to both serving personnel and veterans and served 30,000 clients in 2019-20.

It is available 24/7, 365 days a year on 1800 011 046.

Crisis support from Lifeline is available on 131114

Alternatively, serving personnel can access a GP through the usual on base medical services and then get referred for psychological support funded by the ADF, the Australian Medical Association advises.

They can also use Medicare to see a GP and access services privately.

ADF members and their families can contact the 24/7 Defence Family Helpline on 1800 624 608 for advice, support, and connection with their local community.

The Helpline is staffed by qualified human services professionals, including social workers and psychologists.

Further support for ADF members and their families is available by contacting the local Garrison Health Centre or IMSICK on 1800 467 425, ADF All Hours Support Line on 1800 628 036, and Defence Employee Assistance Program (including the Reserve Assistance Program) on 1300 687 327.

- with Sue Dunlevy

