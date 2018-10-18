Menu
Roger David has gone into administration.
Fashion & Beauty

Roger David goes into administration

18th Oct 2018 10:46 AM

ROGER David is in the hands of administrators after the menswear retailer collapsed in the face of competition from international and online rivals.

The 76-year-old chain, which employs more than 300 staff nationwide across 57 stores, will operate through the Christmas retail period but is now under administrators KordaMentha.

"Despite the directors' best efforts with the business, it simply could not compete with the influx of multinational retailers and the rapid, global evolution of online shopping," Roger David directors said in a statement on Thursday.

The directors thanked current and past staff for their service with the third- largest specialty menswear chain in Australia.

"Thank you also to Roger David's loyal customers who have been on a journey with Roger David since we opened our doors," the directors said.

"Like you, we are heartbroken but forever grateful to have served generations of your family since 1942." Roger David follows retailers including Marcs, Pumpkin Patch, Payless Shoes and Rhodes & Beckett in entering administration, although some brands have survived under new owners.

