Bondi Rescue star fronts court over texts

Rod Kerr looked frail when he arrived at court. Picture: Tracey Nearmy

LESS than three years ago he was scooping stricken swimmers from the waves at Bondi Beach on a world-famous Bondi Rescue TV show.

On Thursday, a frail looking Rodney "Kerrbox" Kerr wore dark shades and was flanked by legal team as he entered court to answer police allegations of intimidating his ex-partner.

Kerr, 51, turned out at Waverley Local Court for a speedy first hearing on allegations of intimidating Malin Hylland in a stream of threatening text messages.

Ms Hylland also attended court, sitting just metres away from her former partner in another room, while his case was adjourned for a fortnight.

1Bondi Rescue lifeguard Rod Kerr (L) arrives at Waverly Court for a mention and AVO application after being charged with making threats towards his ex-partner. Tracey Nearmy/Daily Telegraph

Kerr - once an elder among the Waverley Council lifeguards who rose to fame in more than 100 countries - is facing a charge of stalk intimidate intend fear of physical or mental harm against Ms Hylland.

Police allege Kerr threatened serious physical harm and called Ms Hylland obscenities in a string of more than 40 text messages between 3.30pm on January 3 and 5.30pm on January 4.

He was arrested just hours after the last of the alleged messages was sent.

Police have also taken out an apprehended violence order protecting Ms Hylland.

Malin Hylland arrives at Waverly Court. Tracey Nearmy/Daily Telegraph

Kerr last appeared on the Channel 10 hit show in 2016.

The Telegraph understands Kerr resigned from Waverley Council in mid-2018 after extended periods of leave.

Kerr's final season on the show features daring rescues, including him darting to the opposite end of the beach to save someone when another lifeguard failed to answer his radio.

"I knew that I could get down there to help the boys out, you know, time's the essence," Kerr said on the show.

Kerr has been excused from appearing in person if legally represented when his case returns to court on January 24.