Rodeo King's legacy lives on

Brian King is remembered as a family man with a soft heart and a passion for bulls.

A COMMEMORATIVE ride was added to the weekend's Pine Rivers Show Rodeo Competition to honour the memory of Mundubbera man Brian King, who tragically died in a freak truck accident at the Woodford Show in June.

The final champion ride on Saturday evening was named the Brian King Tribute Buckle Award.

Speaking before the event, Mr King's wife Kerri said she was moved by the tribute.

"I can't believe they would be so generous to do so, it's just amazing,” Mrs King said.

"We are so humbled and appreciative of the support we've received, it's just really nice.”

Mrs King said the family business BK Bucking Bulls were supplying bulls for the Pine Rivers Show Rodeo and would continue to operate.

"It's a family business and at this stage we will carry on Brian's legacy.”

Dubbed the 'King of Rodeo', Mr King was a local to Pine Rivers before he moved to Mundubbera.

He grew up in Petrie and attended Petrie Primary School and Pine Rivers High.

Mr King was heavily involved with the National Rodeo Association and shows across Queensland.

He and his family have also been an important part of local shows in the rodeo community, as a renowned cattle supplier, giving their time and bulls to the North Burnett.

Mr King, 58, was killed while reversing his truck and cattle trailer when it collided with another parked trailer.

He slipped from the driver's side stairs and fell underneath his moving vehicle.

Witnesses called paramedics and performed CPR however despite their efforts he died at the scene.

Tributes begun flowing following his death, for the beloved man who was heavily involved with the National Rodeo Association (NRA) and local shows.

Mr King and his family own BK Bucking Bulls and helped in hosting the Burnett Buckle Series throughout the North Burnett.

The 2018 NRA Rodeo Queen Creedence Donoghue said Mr King would be greatly missed.

"He was a great contractor to the National Rodeo Association and will be dearly missed within the rodeo family and outside by the people who knew him,” she said at the time.