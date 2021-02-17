Rodd’s double reward on strong day of Ipswich racing

Ipswich race winner Hail Manhatten ridden by Michael Rodd and trained by Peter and Will Hulbert. Picture: Claire Power

Ipswich race winner Hail Manhatten ridden by Michael Rodd and trained by Peter and Will Hulbert. Picture: Claire Power

IPSWICH REVIEW

Claire Power

MIDWEEK racing at Ipswich featured a strong line-up of jockeys including Michael Rodd who rode a winning double from only three rides for the day.

First up this afternoon, Rodd was aboard Le Rubis who showed promise after finishing strongly in the 800m two-year-old maiden when returning to the track after a break.

The Rubick filly started as the short-priced favourite. She resumed nicely to win first-up after spelling following her first start after pulling up shin sore.

With Le Rubis still showing some immaturity in running, trainer Chris Anderson is likely to step her up the 1000m mark Saturday week at Caloundra.

Rodd also delivered a winning ride on the in-form four-year-old Hail Manhatten for trainers Peter and Will Hulbert in the 1710m Class 4 Plate.

Starting as favourite, the gelding was returning to Ipswich after a win at Doomben a fortnight earlier at a similar distance.

Hail Manhatten had to work hard on the outside to get the bob on the line and claim the win.

Bridesmaid no longer

TRUST In Aloha made amends today, claiming her maiden after running second twice at Ipswich in the past two starts.

It was always a two-horse race with Cartiair and Trust In Aloha battling it out in the final stretch to claim the 1710m Maiden Plate.

Apprentice Jaden Lloyd took the ride for the Stuart Kendrick stable to secure the filly's maiden win at her 14th start.

Home grown win

IT'S always satisfying to find a regional trainer among Ipswich race day winners.

Brian Costello's Mount Padrao did just that in the 1200m Maiden Plate.

At $31 on the tote, the Monashee Mountain gelding was ridden by Andrew Spinks. Mount Padrao was too strong on the line when beating favourite Think Glory.

Spinks went onto ride a winning double for the day when Sky One collected the 1710m Ratings Band 0-58 handicap.

Specialist finds her stride

WHEN you find a niche you stick with it and that's exactly what the connections of Hallsidehankypanky have done finding the 800m sprint ideal for the three-year-old filly.

Hallsidehankypanky also beat tote favourite The Tenor when she won the 800m Benchmark 70 Handicap for Deagon trainer Jason Edwards.

In her past five starts over the distance, they have come home with three wins and two seconds.

Horse stalls improvements

RACING Queensland has been working to finalise the horse stalls construction this week with the installation of awnings to assist with sun protection on race day.

Works will continue for a number of weeks between track work and racing to complete the job.

Cup planning underway

IPSWICH Turf Club staff have been busy working with partners to bring the Ipswich Cup back.

The ITC is excited to host the event, working through the logistics to ensure a COVID-safe event can be held in 2021.

Tickets and packages will be announced shortly.

Wine enthusiasts save the date

JOIN everyone at the Ipswich Turf Club for the first Wine Makers Dinner showcasing Sirromet's newest Italian grape varietals range crafted by award-winning wine maker Mike Hayes.

The event, on Thursday, March 21, will feature five courses prepared by our head chef Chris Johnson in combination with the Sirromet wine selections.

Mike will be special guest to guide you through the new range on the night.

Tickets go on sale soon.

Meetings at Bundamba

IPSWICH racing continues next Wednesday then moves to Thursday March 4, Saturday March 13 and Wednesday March 24.