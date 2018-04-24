Rod still without a roof six months after storm

BUNDABERG'S Rodney Long remembers Melbourne Cup last year clearer than most.

It was a summer afternoon and he felt a storm was brewing, with thoughts he must get his pot plants off the verandah and out to catch a drink before the rain came, he was calm.

It was less than five minutes from when he placed those plants out to when he's life changed and his home was "ripped apart”.

Roaring winds swept across Bundaberg and took no mercy on the suburb of Kepnock, within five minutes Mr Long's home had no roof and "three inches of water flowing through it”.

"There was only enough time to get inside,” he said.

"I heard the shudder of the storm and swear I could hear the walls moving.

"Then the bricks at the front collapsed and the wind ripped the roof off.”

The house, once owned by his mother, became uninhabitable and the housing authority deemed it unsafe for Mr Long to remain living there.

For the last six months Mr Long has lived in temporary accommodation boarding at the Railway Hotel, North Bundaberg.

Mr Long, 73, is on the aged pension and has a myriad of health issues, including troubles with walking after a spinal operation.

The Baker St home now sits waiting for repairs to take place, as Mr Long had no insurance.

"I have always found it hard enough to pay the bills, car rego and the likes as they came in,” he said.

"I could never afford insurance.”

As well as a missing roof and a significant amount of water damage, the home also lost its furnishing such as carpet and curtains from mould.

Since the time spent away from the home, Mr Long said squatters had stayed in his home which was not able to be secured.

They had left rubbish throughout the house.

Mr Long said without the interior furnishings people may not see it as a home any more, but it was his mother's home and now his.

"A bull dozer is not an option for me,” he said.

"I have a lot of faith.

"I just need some help to make it possible to live in it again.”

In November the NewsMail did a story after a neighbour set up a campaign to help him return home.