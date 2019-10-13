Rocky prisoners to be investigated by police after riot

THERE will be a full debrief at the Capricornia Correctional Centre today following a prison riot involving 31 inmates yesterday.

The Department of Corrections said the matter was now subject to a police investigation, with those involved possibly facing charges.

Corrections would not release specific information on what the prisoners were protesting about other than to say their demands were over relatively minor issues.

While the protest started with eight prisoners, it is reported to have escalated to as many as 31 inmates being involved.

Corrections said it was standard practice to separate prisoners after such an incident, adding they may be transferred within the centre, or moved to other prisons.

Prison officers initiated a Code Black at lunchtime yesterday when the protest escalated.

Prisoners refused to obey the officers directions and caused damage to a number of cell doors as well as covering the CCTV cameras in the unit.

The Centre Emergency Response Team officers including the Delta Unit (dog unit) responded to the riot.

They were able to successfully negotiate with the prisoners, who eventually agreed to return their cells and be locked down.

The lock down was executed by electronic means and the unit secured by 3.30pm.

Following the riot, which saw one unit locked down after the Code Black was initiated, the prisoners involved were separated into different units of the prison.

Visits at the prison were cancelled during the riot and the lockdown that followed.

Acting Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner James Koulouris praised the work of the correctional officers to defuse the situation and negotiate a peaceful outcome.

"Incidents such as these can place our staff at risk," Mr Koulouris said.

"We train our officers in de-escalation and negotiation skills, and Saturday's protest is an excellent example of how our officers manage some of the most challenging and complex people in society to keep our prisons safe and secure.

"I'd like to congratulate all of the officers involved in Saturday's incident. They showed professionalism and judgment to negotiate a safe and peaceful outcome to what was a very tense situation.