Rocky motorist lucky to survive a 30m cliff plunge
A MAN was lucky to be alive after a horror 30m plunge off a cliff southwest of Rockhampton this morning.
The accident happened in the small town of Walterhall about 3.50am, with a 21-year-old Norman Garden man escaping with shoulder and ankle injuries.
Four police crews, two ambulances and a fire truck were tasked to the scene.
A police spokeswoman said the man was able to walk away from his purple Holden Commodore went off the cliff at School St.
He was taken to nearby Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
The cause of the accident is still unknown at this stage.