Rocky man's tragic setbacks lead him to run afoul of the law

A SERIES of bitter life setbacks were the driving force behind Lachlan Francis Adams landing on the wrong side of the law.

Suffering already from the closure of his business, it was the news that the father of two's daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer, sending Adams reeling.

The 41-year-old turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Because Adams suffers from type two diabetes and the medication he takes clashes with alcohol, it led to his legal predicament.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said during a drinking session at The Lionleigh pub on October 20, he became involved in a verbal altercation and attempted to punch the patron who left with Adam's following showering abuse.

He was arrested and became aggressive during a pat down, calling the police at the watch house "f--king c--ks--ckers".

Extremely embarrassed, he pleaded guilty to one charge of public nuisance in a licenced premises and one count of obstructing police in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Adams $750 and didn't record a conviction, hinting he wouldn't be as lenient next time.