Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book serggn
News

Rocky man busted for drink driving in Proserpine

20th Dec 2018 6:45 PM

A MAN was caught driving at more than three times the legal limit while going to check his crab pots.

Robert Anthony Griffin, 27, of Berserker, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week (December 10) to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Griffin recorded a blood alcohol content reading of 0.166 when he was stopped for a random breath test on Shute Harbour Rd at Jubilee Pocket at 11.34pm on November 14.

Griffin told the court at the time he had been drinking and thought he would be over the legal limit, Mr Beamish said.

The court heard his reason for driving was that he was going to Funnel Bay to check his crab pots.

Griffin was fined $1000 and had his licence disqualified for nine months.

drink driving proserpine robert anthony griffin rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bright light farewelled: Rare illness claims beautiful teen

    premium_icon Bright light farewelled: Rare illness claims beautiful teen

    News In February 2017 a rare form of Acute Hemorrhagic Leukoencephalitis took control of Charlie-Kay's life, and turned it upside down.

    • 20th Dec 2018 6:14 PM
    Rural firey charged with lighting fire in Rosedale

    premium_icon Rural firey charged with lighting fire in Rosedale

    Crime Dominic Pope pleads not guilty to four offences

    • 20th Dec 2018 5:52 PM
    Buccaneers to play primarily out of the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Buccaneers to play primarily out of the Fraser Coast

    Soccer The Fraser Coast is home for the Wide Bay Buccaneers.

    Local Partners