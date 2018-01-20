Rocky horror at Bargara basin still unresolved

Wendy Fisher has had a double hip replacement and struggles to keep balance on the stony beach at The Basin. Mrs Fisher wears rubber shoes to assist her movement over the irregular stony surface.

Wendy Fisher has had a double hip replacement and struggles to keep balance on the stony beach at The Basin. Mrs Fisher wears rubber shoes to assist her movement over the irregular stony surface. Mike Knott BUN010118BASIN2

WAVE after wave, the Basin's sand is slowly drifting away.

Resembling a carpark more than a beach, the rocks at the Bargara Basin are becoming an eye-sore to the Lifestyle Capital locals and beach-goers alike.

Bargara businessman, Michael Owens said there has been a marked increase in rocks over the last few weeks and it's not good enough.

"The basin is very well utilised by both visitors and locals and at certain times it does look unsightly and takes away from the appeal of the recently redeveloped area,” he said.

"There is an expectation amongst the community that it be maintained in a presentable manner and if that requires additional cleaning works that this should be undertaken.

"Similarly if beach mitigation works are required then this should be investigated. Simply saying it falls under another jurisdiction or is going to be difficult is a lazy attitude.”

Seanne Senior-tapp shared this photo of the Basin in February last year. Seanne Senior-tapp

Late last year the NewsMail contacted the Bundaberg Regional Council about the earthly shrapnel scattered across the beach, which they said was nothing to comment on and the responsibility of the Queensland Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said the coastline between Elliott Heads and Burnett Heads is a naturally rocky section of the coast.

"The Bargara Basin was cleared of rocks many years ago to create a swimming area,” he said.

"However, large waves and strong tides can move sand and rocks around the beach, which appears to be what has happened in this case.

"The Department of Environment and Science (DES) does have a role in assessing coastal development proposals, such as operational works on beaches, however is no current application to undertake any works at the Basin.”

The department recommends residents contact the Bundaberg Regional Council.