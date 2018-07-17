Rocky families heartbreak over vandalism to memorial

DEVASTATED: L-R Sisters Cheyenne and Imogen Lebish at the site of the roadside memorial to Kyle Lebish and Brent Whittington who died in a car crash on Lakes Creek Road in October last year. The memorial has been vandalised again and this time the crosses have been damaged and stolen.

IMOGEN Lebish's heart sank when she discovered her late brothers cross had been stolen from his Lakes Creek Rd memorial site.

Sadly it's not the first time the site, which serves as a memorial for mates Kyle Lebish and Brent Whittington, has been defaced.

The site, which 19-year-old Imogen visits at least three times a week, was damaged in October last year when the crosses were ripped from the soil, snapped in half, and left under a nearby building after being untouched for seven years.

VANDALISED: Brent Whittington's cross was stolen and no where to be found. Kyle's cross was stolen shortly after. Imogen Lebish

After the last incident Kyle's cross, which was made by both of the late friends fathers, was cemented into the ground in the hope that it would remain at the site.

However vandals have stuck again, going one step further by intentionally damaging the memorial twice over two days.

This time the crosses were ripped, cut with a saw from the ground, and removed.

This will make it the third time the crosses have been damaged, with the garden having been wrecked several more.

Imogen's mother initially made the discovery when she noticed Brent's cross was missing last Wednesday while driving past.

"She pulled in and saw that it (the cross) had been pulled out of the ground and taken, in the past the crosses have been dumped close by but she couldn't see it anywhere," Imogen said.

After hearing the news Imogen, who was only nine-years-old when her brother died, went and checked the site at 5.30pm that afternoon.

The next morning on her way to work, Imogen drove past the site to ensure no more damage had been done but noticed something wasn't right.

VANDALISED: A picture of where Imogen's brothers cross was cut in half and stolen. Imogen Lebish

"Pulling up beside the garden, I instantly noticed that my brothers cross had been taken as well," she said.

"My heart instantly sank and my head filled with anger because from past experiences we'd cemented Kyle's (my brother's) cross into the ground, but they had used an electric or battery saw to cut halfway through the wood then snapped the rest off and taken it as well.

"I searched the area hoping to find them both, I even went to businesses close by but had no luck."

Both families are "disgusted and heartbroken" that the site - which had been there for a decade - has been defaced again.

"As if losing the boys wasn't heartbreaking enough," Imogen said.

"I struggle to put the words together about how we feel because it's inexcusable and unacceptable on any level.

"How are we meant to feel at peace when our boys keep being disrespected?"

Kyle, 22, and Brent, 20, died in 2008 after losing control of their vehicle and hitting a light pole on Lakes Creek Rd before the car flipped on its side.

Brent, Kyle and his girlfriend were watching the State of Origin at a friend's house and were travelling home when an argument broke out between the couple.

Kyle's girlfriend got out of the car and the boys drove off.

MEMORIAL: Kyle Lebish and Brent Whittington who died in a car crash on Lakes Creek road. Their memorial site has been damaged.

The pair died instantly on impact and their memorial now lies in the place where the best mates and keen motorbike riders were last together.

Imogen has taken the heartbreaking issue to social media numerous times hoping that someone has seen something but has had no luck so far.

"Someone, somewhere knows something because people talk and someone is obviously proud of their idiocy and two large wooden crosses aren't easy to hide," she said.

"From the road, the crosses would stand out so it's very noticeable that they aren't there."

The families have filed a report with police in hopes of catching those who damaged their loved ones memorial.

"This memorial means so much to both families as this was the last place the boys were alive and also set free spiritually," Imogen said.

"My family have been able to grieve and grow because of this memorial site.

"Someone has ruined all of that, and it makes me sick."