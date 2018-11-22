Rocky doctor on child porn charges allowed to return home

Dr Stephen Murray at the Capricorn Skin and laser centre. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Dr Stephen Murray at the Capricorn Skin and laser centre. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK130815claser3

A ROCKHAMPTON doctor facing child pornography charges in Canada has been allowed to return home.

Prince Edward Island Supreme Court Justice Wayne Cheverie agreed Monday to lift a condition for release from custody that required Dr Stephen Peter Menzies Murray to remain on the Canadian island to await his trial on charges of possessing, making and distributing child pornography.

All charges relate solely to written material.

He has yet to enter a plea.

Murray may stay in Australia until he is required to return to Prince Edward Island to deal with the charges.

The Morning Bulletin previously reported he would stay in Canada until the matter was dealt with, but has since been informed of Monday's hearing.

Dr Stephen Murray examines a mole on a patients arm. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK090812amelanom

Murray's bail was increased to $75,000 cash from $10,000.

He must check in regularly with the Australian police.

He is also denied access to or use of internet except for work purposes and communicating with legal counsel or family.

He is not allowed to attend to a public park or other areas where people under 16 years of age are present or are likely to be present nor may he communicate with any persons under 16 with the exception of his immediate family.

Murray, a 57-year-old skin care specialist from Frenchville was only on Prince Endward Island for a day or two prior to his arrest earlier this year, according to Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Dr Stephen Murray with a laser used to repair acne scarring and non-surgical face lifts at the Capricorn Skin and laser centre. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK130815claser1

The RCMP credited assistance from a member of the public with allowing police to quickly begin an investigation and make the arrest before Murray was able to leave the province.

In October, a Justice of the Peace agreed to release Murray from custody under 10 conditions put forward by Crown attorney Nathan Beck, who voiced concerns at the time that Murray posed a flight risk.

Conditions included Murray wearing an electronic bracelet and remaining outside a 10km radius of the Confederation Bridge and the Wood Islands ferry terminal as well as staying away from the Charlottetown Airport.

A publication ban in Supreme Court Monday prohibits publication of arguments made by Murray's lawyer to allow the accused to return to Australia or objections made by the Crown.

RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler says there is an "ongoing, active investigation" in connection to Murray with Australian police investigating as well.

The case involving Murray's current charges will be back in court today.