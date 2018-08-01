Rocky business uses 3D to simplify property management

GREAT IDEA: Slater Solutions chief executive officer Brooke Brandon is leading the tech charge with a revolutionary new app.

THE property management market is set for a massive shake up thanks to an app being developed by a CQ business.

Rockhampton's Slater Solutions developed an innovative property management system called Quot3d which uses2D photography and 3D imagery to secure trade quotes.

Slater Solutions chief executive officer Brooke Brandon said they found a way to use the data they were collecting for advertising property to speed up the quoting process for maintenance work on the properties.

She said the system was a win-win, providing a cost-effective way for property owners to seek competitive quotes while saving time for tradies who would otherwise be required to visit a property and measure up the job.

This is the device that captures the 3D imagery. Contributed

"We have managed to remove the pain points for property managers and contractors that were quoting on work and improved the confidence of their clients by quickly providing them them up-to 3 quotes for works required, validating the fair market value," Ms Brandon said.

"Quot3mate improves communication, increases clarity, save time, adds value and improves trust between property owners, their agents and contractors.

"We are working with a Rockhampton real estate firm as our foundation customer, which manages a portfolio of 1,200 properties and supports a trade supplier community of 85."

She said their target market was huge with about 500,000 rental properties in Queensland managed by 1200 agencies that generate over 2,500,000 maintenance jobs per year.

SCREEN SHOT: New 3D app Quot3d is set for big things in the property management market. Contributed

"When you add up the hours trades are required to attend to a property to give a quote, the non-chargeable cost to trades in this sector is about $19 million a year," she said.

"We are not only seeking to make the industry more efficient, and save wasted time for thousands of tradies, we also expect to expand with six new jobs."

Slater Solutions was one of 70 companies that will receive a grant as part of more than $8.3 million in Palaszczuk Government innovation funding announced today.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke today announced Fitzroy-based Slater Solutions would receive a $100,000 grant for its "Quot3d" product .

BACKING APP: Tourism Industry Development Minister and Minister for International Education Kate Jones and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke are both throwing their support behind innovation. Contributed

"We're committed to investing in innovation to create jobs in Rockhampton," he said.

"Slater Solutions has a great product with wide appeal. That's why we've invested to help them scale-up their operation and ultimately create more jobs in Queensland."

Innovation Minister Kate Jones said Ignite Ideas was about supporting entrepreneurs from across Queensland to grow their businesses and employ more staff.

"These companies will use the funds to ramp up market development and expand their workforce," she said.

"Through a highly competitive, independently assessed process they showed they have an innovative product, the talent and the right mindset to take their business to new levels and new markets.

"The Palaszczuk Government has now supported 271 Queensland businesses through $34.65 million (four rounds) of Ignite Ideas, driving more than one thousand new jobs."

This new round of Ignite Ideas funding has supported three companies in the Fitzroy region.

Queensland's Chief Entrepreneur Steve Baxter said the Ignite Ideas funding would help the 70 businesses take their next big step forward.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Screen shot of the new app Quot3mate which will make the quoting process easier. Contributed

"Access to capital is one of the key challenges for early stage startups. The Ignite Ideas grants provide a source of funding that can take these businesses to the next level, helping them commercialise quickly," Mr Baxter said.

Ignite Ideas is part of the Palaszczuk Government's $650 million Advance Queensland initiative.

Visit the Advance Queensland Ignite Ideas Fund web page at https://advance.qld.gov.au/entrepreneurs-and-startups-industry-small-business/ignite-ideas-fund for more information on the program and its recipients.