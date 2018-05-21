Rocking way to play hide and seek

POSITIVE MESSAGE: The message is simple and sweet, find a Bargara Rock take a snap and post it on the Facebook page, before taking the rock home to keep or move it to a new hiding place and wait for it to be found.

POSITIVE MESSAGE: The message is simple and sweet, find a Bargara Rock take a snap and post it on the Facebook page, before taking the rock home to keep or move it to a new hiding place and wait for it to be found. Contributed

MEDICAL challenges are what motivated two Childers' woman to start up a local craze which looks to have taken off within 48 hours.

Lyn Wright and Andrea Stewart started the Facebook group, Bargara Rocks 4670, on Saturday in the hope to get more people out in the fresh air seeking to find a hidden stone.

The pair collected rocks from Bargara and painted them with pretty pictures and positive notations.

Ms Wright said there were no rules and anyone could take part.

"It's going back to basics," she said.

"Everyone can join in, whether they buy a bag of rocks from Bunnings and paint them or just find a painted rock and then hide it again."

About 30 rocks had been hidden in the past two days, with hopes people would find them and either keep them or place them in a new area.

Within minutes they noticed rocks had been found and photos posted to the Bargara Rocks 4670 Facebook page.

Ms Wright said the it was all a bit of fun and a free hobby, which was hard to come by in this day and age. She said it was nice to wait and wonder where your rock would turn up.

A note is available on the Facebook page to print out and glue beneath the rock to help people understand what it was designed for.

The women said it helped them both deal with their health issues too by getting them out of the house and exercising, and meeting new people.