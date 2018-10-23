Menu
Reports of animal cruelty in the racing industry have lead to a Rockhampton trainer being charged.
Claudia Baxter
Rockhampton Thoroughbred trainer charged with cruelty

by Christine Mckee
23rd Oct 2018 3:35 PM
A 69-year-old licensed Thoroughbred trainer from Rockhampton has been charged by the Queensland Racing Crime Squad with two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of using a prohibited thing. 

The trainer has had his licence suspended and was given notice to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 14.

He was one of three racing industry participants charged with animal cruelty by the QRCS after a series of investigations.

A 72-year-old stable hand from Kenilworth was charged with two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of use of a prohibited thing.

He will also appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 14.

He faces further charges of possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a prohibited thing for which he has been given notice to appear in Nambour Magistrates Court on December 3.

His stable hand's licence has been suspended.

A 61-year-old licensed Thoroughbred trainer from Cairns was also charged with animal cruelty.

Police will allege he overdrove, overrode or overworked a racehorse in October while it was suffering an injury.

A 27-year-old female licensed Thoroughbred trainer, also from Kenilworth, was also charged.

Police allege the two were involved in the castration of two thoroughbred colts without pain relief.

Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said the charges were the result of immediate investigations into serious allegations of alleged animal cruelty.

"Animal welfare is of the utmost importance and participants must put the welfare of their racing animals before all else," he said.

"While most racing participants do care very well for their animals, it the first priority of the Commission to ensure all racing participants treat their animals with the utmost of respect and care at all times."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

