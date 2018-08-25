Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INCIDENT: A school bus came off the road in Gracemere last week .
INCIDENT: A school bus came off the road in Gracemere last week . Allan Reinikka
News

Rockhampton roads damaged by Cyclone Debbie to be made safer

25th Aug 2018 10:30 AM

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has been approved for $1.76 million in Betterment funding from the Commonwealth and Queensland Governments to restore roads to a safer and more accessible standard following severe damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing and Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the funding was part of the $41.85 million 2017 Betterment Fund, jointly funded under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

"When Cyclone Debbie struck Queensland communities last year, roads and bridges were damaged, communities were cut off and homes and businesses impacted," Mr Dick said.

"The Betterment Fund will not only ensure roads and public infrastructure are repaired and accessible soon after severe weather events, but it will also ensure they are built back stronger and more disaster resilient.

"Improving disaster resilience in public assets will help affected communities to get back on their feet sooner following severe weather events."

natural disaster relief and recovery arrangements roads rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Hinkler to remain LNP heartland

    premium_icon Hinkler to remain LNP heartland

    News DESPITE a week of madness in Canberra, a political expert believes the LNP is likely to still call Hinkler home after the next election.

    Man on brain tumour drugs, booze kicks cop in arrest-struggle

    premium_icon Man on brain tumour drugs, booze kicks cop in...

    Crime Man who kicked cop while being forced into a paddy wagon sentenced

    DEVELOPMENT: Bargara high-rise back on

    premium_icon DEVELOPMENT: Bargara high-rise back on

    Council News Application for nine-storey Bargara high-rise back on table

    Local Partners