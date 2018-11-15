Rockhampton rapist set free, again

A ROCKHAMPTON rapist who has repeatedly broken his supervision conditions has once again been granted freedom.

Peter Scott Griffin, 46, pleaded guilty in 1999 to 12 offences, including rape and sexual assault, after he attacked three women in Rockhampton between February and July 1998.

Griffin attacked the three women in separate incidents and forced them to perform oral sex on him.

One of his victims was also raped.

He was sentenced to 13 years behind bars before his release from jail in 2012 on a strict supervision order.

Griffin found himself back behind bars in July last year after he lost his temper and started threatening his parole supervisor because an online relationship had turned sour.

The Brisbane Supreme Court heard last month that Griffin had became increasingly angry, confrontational and agitated after there was no contact from the woman for about six or seven weeks.

The court heard Griffin also threatened not to comply with his curfew and monitoring directions and told his parole supervisor he had ceased using antilibidinal and antidepressant medication.

Justice Martin Daubney, in handing down his decision this week, said Griffin should be released because there was no longer any danger he would breach his supervision order.

Griffin has breached his supervision orders on three occasions since being released from prison in 2012, including when he was caught masturbating in a North Rockhampton car park in January last year which resulted in a three-month stint behind bars.

- APN NEWSDESK.