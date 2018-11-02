Visiting class watches prisoner's failed court escape

IT WASN'T quite the excursion North Rockhampton High School students were expecting.

The students were in Rockhampton Magistrates Court when they witnessed James George Demarco scale the court's dock and climb through a gap, before attempting to escape the courtroom.

Inspector Adam Muir told The Morning Bulletin a number of police in court restrained Demarco, who had been in custody on a number of charges.

He said officers received minor injuries.

Police prosecutor Manon Barwick said Demarco had been set to appear before Magistrate Michael O'Driscoll on several charges, including a return to prison warrant.

She said he had since been charged with attempting to escape lawful custody, wilfully obstructing police and serious assault.

Ms Barwick said Demarco could appear in court on the fresh charges as early as this afternoon.