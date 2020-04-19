Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Music

Rocker’s puzzling COVID concert blunder

by Andrew Bucklow
19th Apr 2020 1:54 PM

 

Viewers of the One World: Together At Home concert were in hysterics as Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts appeared to perform without a drum kit.

The Rolling Stones were one of the superstar bands to perform during the special two-hour event which aired around the world today.

Organised by Lady Gaga and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, the star-studded concert was designed to raise coronavirus awareness and to celebrate frontline workers.

coronaviruspromo

 

Some of the performers included Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Chris Martin, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys and our very own Delta Goodrem.

The Rolling Stones performing.
The Rolling Stones performing.

But it was The Rolling Stones who stole the show with their performance of You Can't Always Get What You Want.

Each of the band members performed from their own homes, but fans couldn't help but notice that drummer Charlie Watts appeared to be missing a drum kit.

Charlie Watts didn't have a drum kit to play.
Charlie Watts didn't have a drum kit to play.

Instead, Watts banged on his couch and a milk crate with many dubbing his technique as "air drumming".

Here's some of the best reactions from viewers around the world.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Rocker's puzzling COVID concert blunder

More Stories

charlie watts editors picks one world: together at home concert rolling stones

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SMASHING TREND: Avo on toast feeds industry demand

        premium_icon SMASHING TREND: Avo on toast feeds industry demand

        Business 150 million serves of sourdough topped with smashed avocado - that’s what comes out of the Bundaberg region yearly.

        Eidsvold police to lead dawn service amid COVID-19

        premium_icon Eidsvold police to lead dawn service amid COVID-19

        Community Unprecedented times won’t be getting in the way of Eidsvold remembering their...

        The winner of the North Burnett's best burger is…

        premium_icon The winner of the North Burnett's best burger is…

        News From a pool of 15 entries, here’s where you can find the best burger in the North...

        Million reasons bin challenge could turn into tourism win

        premium_icon Million reasons bin challenge could turn into tourism win

        News People around the world are engaging in the Fraser Coast page