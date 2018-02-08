Rocker comes clean on drug and booze battle

The Mason Rack Band features Jules Keshan on drums, percussion, bass and backing vocals; Mason Rack on lead vocals, guitar and percussion; and James Roberts on bass guitar, percussion and backing vocals.

BLUES musician Mason Rack cannot erase the dark drug and alcohol-infused phase of his life, but he can heal the pain it caused through his music.

The 45-year-old Gold Coast rocker and his Mason Rack Band will spend February playing to regional NSW and Queensland crowds before touring Europe for a month.

They will celebrate the release of their new single - Time Again - with whistle stops in Ballina (February 10), the Gold Coast (February 11), Newcastle (February 17), Catherine Hill Bay (February 18), South Kolan (February 23) and Agnes Water (February 24).

Rack said he reached deep into his past to find inspiration for Time Again.

"I've made a lot of bad decisions along the way and this song is about if had my time over again, what would be the decisions and choices I'd make," the father-of-three said, revealing he struggled with alcohol, marijuana and amphetamine for many years.

"It is a song of great reflection for me.

"I've caused a lot of hurt in the past with some poor choices early in my life.

"The lyrics in this song tell it all really - they are very honest."

Clean and sober now for some 17 years, Rack said one of the toughest parts of being a musician was being surrounded by constant booze and drug temptations.

"In the early days of recovery I had to stay away from pubs and clubs, but as time went by it got easier and easier and nowadays it doesn't bother me - I just don't drink and take drugs."

Rack said the single - a taster for the band's coming fourth album - was "unusually slow" compared to his earlier work.

"To change your future for the better, you need to slow down and take the time and courage to face those demons of the past," he said.

"So it felt right for this song to do the same."

The Mason Rack Band has played Bluesfest, Woodford, Airlie Beach and Queenscliff music festivals and is known for "kick-arse live shows" complete with high energy drum duels on stage.

Time Again is available for digital download from Friday, February 9.

Check them out online at www.masonrack.com.