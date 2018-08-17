Rock wall saves holiday sites from impending collapse

ROCK WALL: Miara Holiday Park's Werner Eenink along the foreshore of the park where rock and sand has been placed to stabilise the area.

ROCK WALL: Miara Holiday Park's Werner Eenink along the foreshore of the park where rock and sand has been placed to stabilise the area. Mike Knott BUN170818MIARA4

BUNDABERG Regional Council has helped out a local holiday park operator in light of the Miara shoreline edging drastically close to his powered sites.

About 1000 tonnes of rock and more than 60 truckloads of sand have been used to create a rock wall to mitigate long-standing erosion issues at the mouth of the Kolan River.

Miara Holiday Park Operator Werner Eenink said the completion of the rock wall was a great result for the busy holiday destination.

"The foreshore used to be 30 to 40 metres further out," Mr Eenink said.

"If council had not done this work, we would have lost some powered sites sooner rather than later."

PROTECTION PROJECT: The Miara foreshore after the completion of a project to mitigate erosion at the mouth of the Kolan River. Mike Knott BUN170818MIARA1

Bundaberg Regional Council Division representative Councillor Jason Bartels said the erosion on the shoreline, directly in front of Miara Holiday Park, was caused by the flow of water out to the river mouth.

"This had resulted in significant exposure of tree roots which was causing safety concerns," Cr Bartels said.

"To mitigate this issue, council undertook the design of a 3m rock protective structure covered with sand and received all relevant permits and approvals to undertake the work," he said.

The foreshore protection project took years of environmental studies, approvals and designs, costing more than $250,000 and took three weeks to complete with the help of local contractor, Berajondo Earthmoving.