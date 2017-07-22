Rock out to the sounds of AC/DC

ROCK ON: Acca Dacca will perform in Bundaberg.

A ONE of a kind, three-hour concert and biography of the world's biggest rock n roll band AC/DC will light up the Moncreiff Entertainment Centre stage next month.

Be taken back in time to the early days of the band, from 1974 to now.

Enjoy narrated facts, photos, footage and moments this iconic Australian band experienced on their rise to stardom.

The show will feature video screens, cannons, bells and bagpipes, taking the audience back to the Bon Scott and Brian Jonson eras.

The group will perform selected tracks off every studio album.

You'll be sure to laugh, cry and rock.

The show will be performed by Acca Dacca, the only AC/DC show endorsed by AC/DC.

For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2gPe4hz.