Rock on! Couple goes retro in 50s engagement shoot

20th Apr 2018 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM

AN AMERICAN couple have taken a trip into the past after stunning social media with their rockabilly-inspired engagement photos.

Jonathan Casebolt and Kristen Curtis were shaking, rattling and rolling as they took a style tip or two from the 1950s as they posed in front of an array of carnival rides for photographer Deneisha Osborne.

Casebolt, with slicked back hair and leather jacket, and Curtis, wearing the signature wide-hemmed dress, were all smiles, groove and love for the shoot.

"It's so much fun to be able to break the mould and do a creative session that fits a couple's personality so well," Osborne said.

The style of the images certainly retain a strong, vintage mood to them, with the colour pallete complimenting the old-school outfits.

The photos, shared by Osborne, have gained over 200 shares on Facebook.

And if this is just the engagement photos, we can't wait for the wedding!

Rock on you two!

