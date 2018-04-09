Robyn's final attempt at making Bundaberg sing

ON SONG: After closing Bundaberg Voices last year, Robyn Edgar is back with her new singing group Vocal Affinity.

ROBYN Edgar was left "absolutely devastated” when she was forced to close her local singing group last year due to dwindling numbers and lack of enthusiasm.

But now the Shalom music teacher is back to give it one last effort.

Mrs Edgar has been involved with the voices of Bundaberg for 40 years and stumbled upon her new inspiration when she was least expecting it.

"I'm not one to be beaten easily,” Mrs Edgar admits, "and I decided to restart the group due to an article I read in a magazine.

"Dame Emma Kirby, a renowned classical singer from the UK, stated that all her original interest and enthusiasm as a young singer came from singing in her local school and community choirs.”

Following a lot of thought and inspiration, Mrs Edgar knew she had to give her choir another go.

"Many school choirs are not available to sing for community events ... a community choir can fill this role,” she said.

And while a group of singers is usually referred to as a choir, Mrs Edgar and her singers have decided to step away from that association.

"The new community youth vocal ensemble is called Vocal Affinity, which was chosen by the group from a list of 30 names put forward,” she said.

"The word choir is so often associated with church, so I wanted the name to be a group decision along the lines of a vocal ensemble to show we can perform more than just hymns.”

This is the fifth and hopefully final name for Mrs Edgar's singers with the group working hard to get songs ready.

"I challenge the Bundaberg community fathers, business and charity sectors to support this project,” she said.

"We could sing at a dinner event or even as a guest appearance.

"We are rehearsing a song especially for Aanzac Day that's called Here You Lie, Side by Side and if someone were to ask us to perform on Anzac Day, we would be thrilled.

Mrs Edgar holds high hopes for Vocal Affinity and feels as though her job is not yet done.

"I'd really like to keep going, I feel like I still have something to offer,” she said.

For inquiries phone Robyn Edgar on 0409 624 571