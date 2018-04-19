No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot arms

HAVE you ever been assembling problematic furniture from Ikea and screamed to the heavens: "WHY ISN'T THERE A ROBOT TO DO THIS?!"

Well, your anguished prayers have been answered with a research team creating a pair of robotic arms that make the task look as simple as they seem in the company's advertisements.

In a video produced by the Nanyang Technological University (NUT) in Singapore, the arms make light work, albeit in sped-up footage, through the task of building a chair.

Working in unison, the robotic arms used pressure sensors and 3D cameras to finish the job in just 20 minutes. And not a cross word uttered! Unbelievable!

Furniture building aside, the researchers said the technology opened a field of possibilities in manufacturing or logistics.