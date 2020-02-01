Robertson to direct club on and off the field

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallaroos club president Scott Robertson will now direct his club’s on and off-field success after being appointed as coach of the A-grade team for 2020.

Robertson believes the appointment will make this year easier than the past couple of years.

“I actually have less roles with the club than last year,” he said.

He takes the reins from Peter Waters, who guided the club to two grand finals and another finals appearance over the past three years.

“It is no secret that I wanted to coach the team and I have worked closely with Peter over a long time,” Robertson said.

“He believed in a youth policy and gave a lot of our young players opportunities and left the club in a good place,” he said.

Robertson will work with the other senior coaches to train as a club as opposed to teams.

“It is something Pete did and it worked well,” he said.

He believes his coaching style will be that of ensuring his team is physical upfront with some flash in the back line.

“I just want to continue to develop our young players who will be better for the game time they had in the 2019 season,” he said.

Robertson has already set the goal of finishing in the top three and believes he has the players to do it.

“Across the Waves and Brothers will still be the teams to beat but I know we can give it a good shot.”

Robertson believes having only six teams in the competition will create some fantastic rivalries.

“I just hope the draw stays as it is with seven home games for us, we can really create a home and away feel,” he said.

Robertson believes it will help recreate the relationship the club has with the town.

“I want our club to embrace that fact that we are the only senior team in the town,” he said.

The club will resume training for 2020 this Tuesday night and encourages everyone interested in becoming involved to come down and get stuck in.

“It will be a great year for the club,” Robertson said.