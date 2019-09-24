Menu
James Roberts trains with the Rabbitohs' rehab squad at Redfern Oval on Tuesday. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP
Jimmy Roberts fails to train with South Sydney

by James Hooper, Fox Sports
24th Sep 2019 2:21 PM | Updated: 2:23 PM

JAMES "The Jet" Roberts failed to train with the Rabbitohs' main playing squad on Tuesday, which could lead coach Wayne Bennett to reshuffle his backline.

Roberts suffered a thumb injury during the Rabbitohs' win over Manly last Friday.

At training at Redfern on Tuesday morning, Roberts was running with the rehab squad.

Dane Gagai shifted to right centre and Campbell Graham lined up at left centre.

In a new-look right edge, backrower Ethan Lowe, Gagai and Corey Allan were working with halfback Adam Reynolds.

On the left side for South Sydney, Graham and Alex Johnston formed a slightly altered pairing.

Significantly, Souths captain Sam Burgess was training more in the middle than on the right edge.

Young gun lock Cameron Murray was also in the Bunnies' rehab group and did not take part in the rest of the side's contact session.

But the NSW State of Origin player is expected to take his place in the South Sydney side against the Raiders in Friday's preliminary final.

adam reynolds alex johnston cameron murray campbell graham corey allan dane gagai ethan lowe james roberts sam burgess south sydney rabbitohs wayne bennett


