Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robert Irwin has taken to social media to show off his injuries after he came off his mountain bike this morning.
Robert Irwin has taken to social media to show off his injuries after he came off his mountain bike this morning.
Health

Robert shows off battle scars from ’massive’ crash

Matty Holdsworth
30th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROBERT Irwin has taken to social media to show off his battle scars after a "massive" mountain biking crash this morning.

Sporting some scars to his face and his arm in a sling, a smiling Robert managed to flash his pearly whites away for a selfie.

 

Robert Irwin has taken to social media to show off his injuries after he came off his mountain bike this morning.
Robert Irwin has taken to social media to show off his injuries after he came off his mountain bike this morning.

READ: The Magic Millions gamble turned masterstroke.

"Wisdom teeth healed just in time for a massive crash on my mountain bike that resulted in a separated shoulder," he posted.

It's understood Robert came off the bike about 11am and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, in a stable condition.

Fellow celebrities were quick to offer well wishes to the Wildlife Warrior.

Rove McManus wrote: "Because you're not hardcore, unless you live hardcore."

Amanda Keller wrote: "Your poor Mum."

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field wrote: "Ouch, get well mate."

Leslie Mosier wrote: "sending love and healing."

australia zoo bike crash robert irwin crash wildlife warriors
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Fans make mockery out of NRL

    Fans make mockery out of NRL
    • 30th May 2020 6:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy VMR kept busy with many activations

        premium_icon Bundy VMR kept busy with many activations

        News Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg has been run off its feet with activations this week.

        Pause on push for dam injunction

        premium_icon Pause on push for dam injunction

        News TWO applicants represented by Marland Law withdrew their application for an...

        How virus brought one family together

        premium_icon How virus brought one family together

        News Border closures keep English grandparents in Bundy, helping bring family together...

        Football Bundaberg plans path of return

        premium_icon Football Bundaberg plans path of return

        Sport If Football Bundaberg gets its planning right, it hopes the sport will be back in...